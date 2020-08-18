Portsea Asset Management LLP Invests $2.53 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Portsea Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 45.5% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $39.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,555.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,726. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,496.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1,378.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,058.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

