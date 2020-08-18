Premier (PINC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Premier to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.27.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

