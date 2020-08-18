Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 101,727 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,226,205 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of HP worth $38,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in HP by 400.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $279,990.00. Insiders bought a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

HPQ opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

