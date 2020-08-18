Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 128,992 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.89% of ONE Gas worth $36,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,018,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ONE Gas by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in ONE Gas by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 592,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on OGS. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.