Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 18,867 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of AMETEK worth $38,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 23.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after acquiring an additional 167,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 90.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 77,659 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $2,033,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME opened at $101.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $1,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,192.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,558 shares of company stock worth $8,795,322. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

