Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 45,877 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $36,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 155,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.53.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $608.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $138,518.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMN shares. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

