Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 51,567 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Williams Companies worth $34,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 96.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 203.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

