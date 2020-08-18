Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 44,011 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,011 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Dover worth $31,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $111.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.87. Dover Corp has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.