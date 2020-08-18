Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 481,848 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,828,213 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,848 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Ford Motor worth $35,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.