Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 84,097 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 84,097 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Entegris worth $34,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 47.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 12.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG opened at $70.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $38.12 and a 52 week high of $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $5,288,670.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,135,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,101 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,724 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. CL King raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.