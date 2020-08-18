Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,648 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,633 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Xilinx worth $37,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $713,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,343 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in Xilinx by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,637,000 after buying an additional 1,715,000 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $331,624,000 after buying an additional 1,127,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $379,715,000 after buying an additional 816,360 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,255. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX stock opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $112.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $89.90.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.32.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

