Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Cable One worth $37,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CABO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 target price (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,928.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 0.44. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,806.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,727.93.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 44.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,553.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total transaction of $2,607,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,337.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,775 shares of company stock worth $5,098,117 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

