Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Entergy worth $34,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 447.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ETR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Entergy stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $104.20. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.