Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.73 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,314 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Manhattan Associates worth $36,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $94.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $100.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $135.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $222,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,795. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

