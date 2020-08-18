Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $36.87 Million Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,546 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of United Community Banks worth $36,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 564.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 51,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.30. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

