Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.19 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $37,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALXN stock opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average of $102.30. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $125.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

