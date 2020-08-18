Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.82 Million Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of HCA Healthcare worth $37,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,185,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,526,000 after buying an additional 175,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after buying an additional 2,593,238 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,497,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,393,000 after buying an additional 42,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,354,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,121,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,463,000 after purchasing an additional 427,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

