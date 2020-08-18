Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $38.42 Million Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of American International Group worth $38,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 50,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 960,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 185,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

