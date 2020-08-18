Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $38.91 Million Stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Prudential Financial worth $38,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 316,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 971,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.92. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

