Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $39.12 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $39,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after buying an additional 50,860 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,759.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,244 shares of company stock valued at $9,555,918. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $83.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.39. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $83.97.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

