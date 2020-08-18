Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 138.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 582,064 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.73% of American Campus Communities worth $35,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth $700,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Campus Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American Campus Communities by 167.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 92,555 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 4.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

NYSE:ACC opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

