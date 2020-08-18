Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Masimo worth $35,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Masimo by 91.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 29.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MASI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.14.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $220.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.67.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

