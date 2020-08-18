Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica worth $37,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $354.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.99. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $355.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

