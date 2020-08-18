Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 186,653 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of CMS Energy worth $34,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.97.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,910 shares of company stock valued at $348,232 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

