Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 131,129 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,129 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.44% of EnerSys worth $39,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on EnerSys in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

ENS stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $80.22.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

