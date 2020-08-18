Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,272 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Catalent worth $36,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Catalent by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Catalent by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Catalent by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

In other Catalent news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Catalent from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent Inc has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $91.95.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

