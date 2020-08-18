Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 310.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,340,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795,581 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.17% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $35,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,021,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993,468 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 119.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,403,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,823,000 after buying an additional 1,851,885 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $7,861,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,653,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after buying an additional 1,431,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $3,132,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

