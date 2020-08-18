Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 574,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $38,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $367,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,715. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

