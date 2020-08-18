Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,184 Shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,165,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,184 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.02% of Saul Centers worth $37,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 50,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $9,288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $718.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.36. Saul Centers Inc has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $57.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Saul Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

