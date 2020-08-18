Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,724 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,724 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $37,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,300,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,943 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,595 shares of company stock worth $575,222. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

