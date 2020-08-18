Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 61,614 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61,614 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.16% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $36,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,625 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,746,000 after purchasing an additional 109,299 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

