Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $32.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 1,169.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the first quarter worth $451,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF in the first quarter worth $458,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period.

