Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Knuff & Co LLC’s Largest Position

Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 10.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,204 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,966 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.75. 318,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The firm has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

