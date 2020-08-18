Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,499,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,612 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,255,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 449,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,155,000 after acquiring an additional 113,970 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 981,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,982,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.50. 5,592,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,062,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average is $119.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

