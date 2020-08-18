Prometeus Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $792,628.00 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Prometeus has a market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $792,628.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00009683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00137239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.06 or 0.01828447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00191701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000906 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00135813 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.