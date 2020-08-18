ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,122,000 after acquiring an additional 832,260 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after purchasing an additional 682,735 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,027,000 after purchasing an additional 260,825 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,868,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 413,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195,643 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,715.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,327. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,533. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.85. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

