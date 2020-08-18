ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 482.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,851,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,148,000 after buying an additional 5,675,623 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 432.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,070,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,514 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 796.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,520,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,281. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

