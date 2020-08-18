ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 20.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $54.71. 17,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

