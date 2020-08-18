ProVise Management Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,614,000 after buying an additional 726,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,749,000 after acquiring an additional 613,699 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,327,000 after purchasing an additional 170,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,545,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,363,000 after acquiring an additional 483,411 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.78. The company had a trading volume of 22,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,576. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.03 and a 52 week high of $118.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

