ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.9% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,200. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -69.79, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

