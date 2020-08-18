ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,105,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 111,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.38. 100,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,106,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

