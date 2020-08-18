ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $797,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,308,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,675,000 after acquiring an additional 146,023 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 171,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.56. 28,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

