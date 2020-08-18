ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 23,771 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,771 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,742,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,808,000 after buying an additional 649,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,267,000 after purchasing an additional 214,269 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,803,000 after buying an additional 86,624 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 711.1% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 837,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after buying an additional 734,498 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 663,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 275,189 shares during the period.

Shares of RWO stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.40. 2,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,961. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

