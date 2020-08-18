ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 6,605 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,605 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.97.

BK stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.93. 47,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

