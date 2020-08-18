Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,935,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,445 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 91.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,334,000 after purchasing an additional 807,801 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,945,000 after acquiring an additional 261,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 98.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 445,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,459,000 after buying an additional 220,516 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.14.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $200.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.12. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.96 and a 200-day moving average of $200.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

In related news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $201,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

