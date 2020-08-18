Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 25th. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.36 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.62. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several research firms recently commented on PSTG. Cfra raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $3,002,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,086 shares of company stock worth $3,425,161. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

