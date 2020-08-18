QCash (QC) One Day Volume Tops $376.87 Million

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. QCash has a total market cap of $66.78 million and approximately $376.87 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QCash token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001214 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QCash has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00134896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.01812898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00190534 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00134677 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000158 BTC.

QCash Profile

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn.

Buying and Selling QCash

