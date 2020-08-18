Qtum Price Tops $3.47 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.47 or 0.00028274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, BCEX, ZB.COM and Bibox. Qtum has a total market cap of $336.79 million and approximately $464.32 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007196 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000432 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,672,052 coins and its circulating supply is 96,952,632 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BigONE, Poloniex, Bithumb, ZB.COM, HitBTC, OTCBTC, CoinExchange, Coinone, Allcoin, ABCC, Bleutrade, EXX, Crex24, Kucoin, Coindeal, OKEx, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Liquid, Huobi, CoinEx, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, GOPAX, Bitbns, CoinEgg, Bibox, Bitfinex, Iquant, HBUS, Bittrex, Upbit, Bit-Z, Coinrail, BCEX, Livecoin, Gate.io, Coinnest, Liqui, BitForex, Exrates, DigiFinex, DragonEX and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

