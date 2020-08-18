QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Increased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,626 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.3% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,038,000 after acquiring an additional 287,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after acquiring an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after acquiring an additional 571,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $560,068,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $519,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $112.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,382,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,797,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.