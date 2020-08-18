Quantstamp Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $19.01 million and $435,365.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0308 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00039482 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.34 or 0.05565382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00046701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

